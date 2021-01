Grundstrom is in attendence at L.A.'s training camp, per the NHL's media site.

Prior to training camp, Grundstrom was on loan with IF Bjorkloven of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league, where he tallied 13 points in 18 games. The 2016 second-round pick only drew into 13 contests with the Kings last season, notching four helpers, but he should be a staple in L.A.'s bottom six in 2020-21.