Grundstrom (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Tuesday versus Winnipeg, Jon Rosen of the Forum Report reports.
Grundstrom should return to a bottom-six role against the Jets following his 16-game absence. He's picked up 10 points through 37 games this campaign.
