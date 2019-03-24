Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Back in goal column
Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.
The second-round pick from 2016 now has three goals and 17 hits in seven games since his call-up from AHL Ontario. He was part of the return from Toronto in the Jake Muzzin deal in January. He's not a factor in fantasy this year despite his second-line deployment, but he's shown a scoring touch that makes him an interesting stash for dynasty owners.
