Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Brought up to big club
L.A. recalled Grundstrom from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
The Kings have lost three straight games and have totaled just four goals over that span, so they're clearly hoping Grundstrom will be able to provide a spark up front. The 21-year-old Swede has been highly effective early on in the minors this season, racking up five goals and seven points through his first four contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.