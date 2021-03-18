Grundstrom scored a goal, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Grundstrom capitalized on a Trevor Moore assist at 4:19 of the first period, which doubled the Kings' lead to 2-0. That tally stood as the game-winner, Grundstrom's second such goal this season. The Swede has seven points, 37 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-1 rating in 26 contests.