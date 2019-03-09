Grundstrom was brought up to the NHL and is expected to play Saturday against Arizona, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports

Grundstrom never got a shot in Toronto because of how deep the Maple Leafs were, but with the Kings rebuilding, he's now got a chance to make a mark in his NHL debut. He's scored 10 points in 13 games with AHL Ontario, and he looks like a nice piece to have in dynasty leagues.