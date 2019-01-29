Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Dealt to Los Angeles
Grundstrom was sent to the Kings along with Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Jake Muzzin.
Grundstrom, a 2016 second-round selection, has 13 goals and 29 points in 42 games with AHL Toronto this season. The first-round pick was the biggest piece of the package, but the 21-year-old winger could see some time at the NHL level later this season.
