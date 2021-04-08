Grundstrom scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

A Drew Doughty shot in the third period pinballed off of Trevor Moore and Carl Grundstrom before finding the net behind Coyotes goalie Adin Hill. The goal was Grundstrom's fifth of the year, and his third game-winner. The Swede is up to eight points, 46 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-4 rating through 34 contests.