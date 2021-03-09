Grundstrom notched a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Grundstrom earned the secondary helper on Dustin Brown's second-period goal. Offense is a rarity for Grundstrom, as he has only six points in 22 outings this year. The Swede has added 32 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-2 rating in a bottom-six role.