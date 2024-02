Grundstrom (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's contest versus the Sabres.

It's unclear how Grundstrom sustained the injury, but he was ruled out at the start of the third period. With the Kings down 5-0 after two periods, it's possible this is a precautionary move with the team in the first game of four straight on the road. If Grundstrom misses time, Arthur Kaliyev might check back into the lineup.