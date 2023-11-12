Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Grundstrom got the Kings on the board late in the second period. He's scored in consecutive games and now has six goals and an assist over 14 appearances this season. The 25-year-old winger has also brought a physical edge with 31 hits, and he's added 25 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Grundstrom usually plays on the fourth line, though he's doing enough that he could fill in as a middle-six option should injuries arise.