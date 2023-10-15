Grundstrom notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Grundstrom set up Anze Kopitar's equalizer at 18:38 of the third period. With two points, five shots and four hits over two contests, Grundstrom is making a strong impression early in 2023-24. He was listed alongside Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore in this contest, and with Viktor Arvidsson (back) classified as month-to-month, Grundstrom could solidify a place in the Kings' middle six.