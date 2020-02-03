The Kings recalled Grundstrom from AHL Ontario on Monday.

Grundstrom made the team out of training camp but has stayed in the minors since being sent down Nov. 27. The 22-year-old has impressed with the AHL affiliate, however, as he's produced 20 points through 30 games -- fourth on the team. Grundstrom will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, starting Tuesday in Washington.