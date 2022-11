Grundstrom was credited with three hits in the Kings' 2-1 overtime victory against Chicago on Thursday.

Grundstrom leads Los Angeles and is in a three-way tie for 20th place in the NHL with 43 hits in 15 contests this season. He's also contributed three goals and six points in 15 games, which is a great scoring pace by his standards. He's playing in a bottom-six role though and has received next to no power-play ice time, so his offensive potential is limited.