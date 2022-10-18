Grundstrom has averaged just 8:27 of ice time through three games this season.

Grundstrom had another game of light work on Monday, logging 7:13 of ice time in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit. Grundstrom has been used primarily as a depth forward for years, but his average ice time so far in 2022-23 would be a career-low if it continued throughout the season. He doesn't do much offensively, but he does record plenty of hits. He had 134 hits in 54 contests last season and has accumulated six hits in three games in 2022-23.