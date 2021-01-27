Grundstrom tallied the game-winning goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Minnesota. He also had a pair of hits.

Grundstrom walked out from the wall and buried a wrister from the slot to put the Kings ahead to stay just 5:08 into the third period. It was the second goal in as many games for the 23-year-old, who was spotted just under 13 minutes of ice time in a fourth-line role.