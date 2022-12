Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Grundstrom tallied a game-tying goal late in the second period. He's scored in each of the last two games after going seven appearances without a point. The 25-year-old remains confined to a bottom-six role, so it'll be tough to trust him to find stable scoring. He's at six goals, three assists, 43 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 outings.