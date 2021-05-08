Grundstrom produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Grundstrom had gone four games without a point, and he also sat out four games as a healthy scratch in that span. The 23-year-old Swede has a career-high 11 points with 63 shots, 100 hits and a minus-6 rating through 43 contests. He's unlikely to advance past a bottom-six role for the Kings.