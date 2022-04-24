Grundstrom provided an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Grundstrom helped out on an Arthur Kaliyev goal in the first period as the Kings' fourth line combined to open the scoring. Tensions rose later in the game, with Grundstrom racking up multiple penalties. The 24-year-old is not short on toughness -- he has 15 points, 81 shots on net, 129 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 52 contests. He'll continue to see time in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup.