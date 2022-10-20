Grundstrom leads the Kings with 12 hits in four games this season.

Grundstrom has averaged just 9:21 of ice time in 2022-23 and that's not likely to increase significantly as the campaign goes on. He's also not expected to get many points. He had just nine goals and 15 points in 54 contests in 2021-22 and hasn't shown up on the scoresheet yet this season. That all said, he does play with a physical edge and should continue to be one of Los Angeles' leading players in terms of hits as long as he can stay in the lineup.