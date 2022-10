Grundstrom produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Grundstrom and the fourth line combined on the Kings' second goal, as he fed Blake Lizotte for the tally. The assist was Grundstrom's second point in eight games this season. The 24-year-old winger has added 24 hits, 14 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. He's seen some time in a larger role, but the Swede's scoring potential is limited as long as he's on the fourth line.