The Kings have loaned Grundstrom to IF Bjorkloven of the Allsvenskan league in Sweden, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Grundstrom spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, picking up 28 points in 40 appearances with AHL Ontario, but he also played in 13 NHL contests, picking up four assists over that span. The 22-year-old winger will almost certainly be recalled prior to the 2020-21 NHL campaign and will be in contention for a spot on the Kings' Opening Night roster.