Grundstrom recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Grundstrom snapped a nine-game point drought when he helped out on the first of Adrian Kempe's two tallies in the third period. The 26-year-old Grundstrom can be effective on offense in short bursts, but his bottom-six role limits his ability to sustain a high-scoring pace. The winger is up to 10 points, 64 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-5 rating through 31 outings overall. He's over halfway to matching his career high of 19 points from 57 appearances in 2022-23.