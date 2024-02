Grundstrom (lower body) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Thursday.

Grundstrom shouldn't be expected back until March 9 against Dallas at the earliest given the LTIR rules that require him to miss 10 games and 24 days. With just one point in his last 18 contests, the 26-year-old winger's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. In a corresponding move, Viktor Arvidsson (back) was activated off LTIR.