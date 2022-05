Grundstrom scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Grundstrom tallied 29 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, though the Kings ultimately lost anyway. The 24-year-old has been an unlikely source of offense with three goals, one helper, 12 shots on net and 17 hits through five playoff appearances. Grundstrom has seen second-line minutes at even strength in place of Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed).