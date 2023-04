Grundstrom recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Grundstrom snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper on Adrian Kempe's first-period marker. Through five playoff outings, Grundstrom has added six shots on net, 14 hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. He remains in a fourth-line role, so he's unlikely to have much fantasy appeal.