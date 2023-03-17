Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Grundstrom set up Drew Doughty on the opening goal before scoring one of his own to cap the Kings' four-goal outburst in the second period. This was Grundstrom's second multi-point effort of the season. He's played in seven of the last eight games since returning from a lower-body injury, earning four points with 13 shots on net. For the season, the bottom-six winger has eight goals, six assists, 67 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 appearances.