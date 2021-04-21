Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Grundstrom opened the scoring at 5:26 of the first period. He added an assist on Blake Lizotte's tally in the third period. That duo, with Andreas Athanasiou, combined for three goals and eight points Tuesday, Grundstrom is up to 10 points, 54 shots on net, a minus-4 rating, 85 hits and 14 PIM through 38 appearances.