Grundstrom scored a pair of goals and added three hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Grundstrom has four goals and an assist over his last three games. The 25-year-old's grasp on playing time was precarious as recently as a week ago, but it's tough to see him coming out of the lineup now even when Kevin Fiala (lower body) is ready to return. Grundstrom has career highs in goals (11) and points (17) with 114 hits, 72 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 46 appearances.