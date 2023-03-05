Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Grundstrom tallied just 3:14 into the contest, deflecting in a shot from Matt Roy. The goal was Grundstrom's second point over three contests since he returned from a six-week absence with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old winger has seven tallies, five helpers, 102 hits, 59 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 40 outings this season. He should remain in contention for bottom-six minutes for the rest of the campaign.