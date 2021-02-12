Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Grundstrom tallied the Kings' second goal of the contest. He also had a helper on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's third-period mark. The Kings' third line combined for five points Thursday, a rare showing of depth scoring for the West Division's basement-dwellers. Grundstrom is up to three goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and 23 hits through 11 contests this season.