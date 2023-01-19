Grundstrom was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Thursday.
Grundstrom was already ruled out through the All-Star break, so his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the forward on the shelf, both Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte were called up from the minors to provide additional depth.
