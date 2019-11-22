Grundstrom registered an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Grundstrom's helper came on Jeff Carter's goal in the dying seconds of the first period. The Swedish winger has four assists in seven appearances this season, but he skated a season-low 9:08 Thursday. He's not likely to be a factor in fantasy in 2019-20, often serving as a healthy scratch.