Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Grundstrom has been productive since returning to a regular role in the lineup following a lower-body injury. He has three goals and two assists over his last eight contests despite logging fourth-line minutes. The winger is up to nine tallies and six assists through 45 games, exactly matching his scoring output from 54 outings a year ago. He's added 68 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-3 rating in 2022-23.