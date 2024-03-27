Grundstrom (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.
It's an encouraging step forward for Grundstrom, who was last in the lineup Feb. 13. He has eight goals, 12 points and 115 hits in 60 games this season. Grundstrom will likely serve on the fourth line once he has recovered from his lower-body injury.
