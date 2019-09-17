Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Ready for game action
Grundstrom (concussion) will play on the Kings' top line during Tuesday's preseason matchup with Arizona, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Grundstrom dealt with concussion-like symptoms following LA's 2018-19 season finale, but he's clearly now back to 100 percent and ready to secure a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster. The 21-year-old performed admirably after being traded to the Kings in January as part of the deal that sent Jake Muzzin to Toronto, notching five goals and six points in 15 appearances, and will likely skate in a middle-six role while seeing time on one of LA's power-play units on a nightly basis in 2019-20.
