Grundstrom (lower body) has returned to LA to be evaluated, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Wednesday.

Grundstrom was injured during Tuesday's 7-0 loss to Buffalo. He has eight goals, 12 points, 95 shots and 107 hits in 50 outings this season. With Grundstrom in LA, he probably won't be an option for Thursday's game in New Jersey, but perhaps he'll be able to rejoin the team in Boston ahead of Saturday's contest if the results of his evaluation are encouraging. When the 26-year-old is available, he will likely serve on the fourth line.