Grundstrom scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Grundstrom has surprisingly gotten on the scoresheet in four of five games this season. His tally Saturday was late in the third period after the Bruins' fourth goal, so it had no impact on the contest. The winger has three markers, one assist, seven shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating while occupying a bottom-six spot in the lineup.
