Grundstrom scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Grundstrom is up to five goals this season, two of which have come in his last four games. The 25-year-old winger tallied at 14:14 of the first period in this contest. Grundstrom has six points, 22 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 outings this season. He sees little power-play time, and after moving around the lineup early in the year, he's been firmly planted on the fourth line in recent games.