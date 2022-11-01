Grundstrom scored two goals on four shots, logged three hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Grundstrom tallied twice in the second period, and his second goal chased Jordan Binnington from the game at the midway mark. This performance doubled Grundstrom's point total for the year -- he now has three goals and an assist in 10 appearances. The winger has added 19 shots, 29 hits and a minus-1 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role, so a repeat performance isn't likely any time soon.