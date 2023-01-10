Grundstrom has been a healthy scratch in Los Angeles' last three games.

Grundstrom has appeared in just eight of Los Angeles' last 15 games, and even when he's been in the lineup, he's only averaged 7:43 of ice time over that span. The 25-year-old does have 91 hits in 36 contests this season, but he's only been credited with 11 hits over his last eight games. Unless he starts to playing regularly again for Los Angeles, Grundstrom's contributions will be minimal. He also had six goals, 10 points, a minus-7 rating and nine blocks in 2022-23.