Grundstrom posted an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Grundstrom hadn't recorded an assist since Oct. 14, though he's chipped in the occasional goal or two throughout the season. He set up a Trevor Moore tally in the third period. Grundstrom has mainly filled a bottom-six role in 2023-24, amassing nine points, 40 shots on net, 45 hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances.