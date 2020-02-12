Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Sent down to minors
Grundstrom was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Grundstrom played in four games during this latest NHL stint, in which he registered nine hits, two shots and four PIM. With Grundstrom returning to the Reign, Trevor Lewis should jump back into the lineup versus Calgary on Wednesday.
