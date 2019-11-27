The Kings assigned Grundstrom to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Grundstrom has been a healthy scratch for three of L.A.'s last six games and has only averaged 10:57 of ice time in the contests he's appeared in, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 21-year-old rookie will return to a prominent role with Ontario, where he's racked up five goals and seven points in four appearances this season.