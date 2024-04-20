Grundstrom (lower body) is expected to be an option for Game 1 against Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

It hasn't been decided yet if Grundstrom, who took part in Saturday's practice, will return Monday from a 32-game absence. He also still needs to be activated from long-term injured reserve. Grundstrom recorded eight goals, 12 points, 95 shots on net and 115 hits in 50 games during the 2023-24 regular season.