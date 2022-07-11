Grundstrom signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension with the Kings on Monday.

Grundstrom has spent the bulk of each of the last two seasons with the Kings, pitching in 26 points across 101 games. He's been far more productive at the AHL level with 70 points in 97 contests, but clearly the team is happy enough with his development to award the 24-year-old with a deal carrying a cap hit ($1.3 million) worth nearly double the league minimum. Grundstrom also scored three goals in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Edmonton in May.