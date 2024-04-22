Grundstrom (lower body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Monday in Game 1 against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Following a 32-game absence, Grundstrom is slated to play alongside Quinton Byfield and Pierre-Luc Dubois in Monday's playoff opener. The 26-year-old Grundstrom registered eight goals, 12 points, 95 shots on net and 115 hits in 50 outings during the 2023-24 regular season.