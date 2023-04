Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Grundstrom's third-period tally held up as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has been effective from the fourth line lately, picking up five goals and two assists over his last eight outings. He's at 12 tallies, 19 points, 81 shots on net, 127 hits and a minus-1 rating through 51 contests overall.