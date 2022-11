Grundstrom scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Grundstrom made his mark early, scoring just nine seconds into the game. That was the extent of his production in 11:48 of ice time. The 24-year-old winger has been a solid depth player for the Kings this season, earning four goals, three assists, 26 shots on net and 43 hits through 16 contests. That physicality could earn him a look in deeper fantasy formats, especially if he keeps chipping in occasional offense.