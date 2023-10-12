Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Grundstrom got the Kings on the board in the second period, knocking in a centering pass from Phillip Danault. After producing a career-high 19 points in 57 outings last season, Grundstrom has solidified his place in the Kings' lineup. The 25-year-old should be a fixture on the fourth line, where he offers the potential for a 20-point season with 150-plus hits if he plays a full season.